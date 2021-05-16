TV highlights for Sunday, May 16: 'Americans' star is back in brooding tale

Matthew Rhys, best known as a Welsh actor who could affect an American accent as a Russian spy on "The Americans," stars in an adaptation of Eugene McCabe's novel "Death and Nightingales" (9 p.m., Starz), a brooding story set in Northern Ireland in the late 19th century.

Billy (Rhys), a cranky landowner, discovers his daughter, Beth (Ann Skelly), is not his own. Fast-forward to Beth's 23rth birthday, and she has become a beautiful woman still living with the bitter Billy after the death of her mother.

The three-episode "Nightingales" takes place over a 24-hour period, when Beth makes a fateful decision about the direction of her life.

TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS) : Facial recognition technology and criminal justice; UFO secrets and the government.

: Facial recognition technology and criminal justice; UFO secrets and the government. A worried wife warns of her radicalized husband on "The Equalizer" (7 p.m., CBS).

Ryan Seacrest hosts "American Idol" (7 p.m., ABC).

A charming striver joins the world of the Upper East Side of Manhattan's bright young things in the 1990 comedy "Metropolitan" (7 p.m., TCM).

Foreign agents on "The Simpsons" (7 p.m., Fox).

Another naval fatality on "NCIS: Los Angeles" (8 p.m., CBS).

A difficult farewell on the season finale of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (8 p.m., NBC).

Chasing a shoplifter puts Nolan out of action on the season finale of "The Rookie" (9 p.m., ABC).

Pride and Rita set a wedding date on "NCIS: New Orleans" (9 p.m., CBS).

Viewers who have already binged upon "The Sons of Sam" on Netflix might turn to "Fall River" (9 p.m., Epix). Similarly filled with period news footage and recollections from police and neighbors, it recalls how a small Massachusetts city (home to Lizzie Borden) became gripped by a "Satanic panic" after a succession of murders suggests links to cult activity.

