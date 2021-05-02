TV highlights for Sunday, May 2: 'Pose' begins its final season

"Pose" (9 p.m., FX) enters its third and final season. This series has been a triumph. It has spun gold from the least likely sources. Inspiring emotional performances from non-actors, it has presented stories of resilience, glamour and joy about society's most marginalized outcasts.
Season 3 begins in 1994, a full four years after the debut of the 1990 documentary "Paris Is Burning," a look at the drag ball world that inspired this series.
Not to give too much away, but this season covers a period when AIDS moved from a certain death sentence to a time when treatment appeared on the horizon. The seven-episode season offers illuminating backstories for some of the show's main characters, including Pray Tell (Billy Porter) and Elektra (Dominique Jackson).
TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS
- Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS): Interviews with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and author Michael Lewis.
- A serial killer preys upon the forgotten on "The Equalizer" (7 p.m., CBS).
- Ryan Seacrest hosts "American Idol" (7 p.m., ABC).
- "Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden" (7 p.m., History) looks at the 10-year effort to find the 9/11 mastermind.
- Fun and games on "Ellen's Game of Games" (7 p.m., NBC).
- Sarah goes missing on the Season 6 premiere of "D.C.'s Legends of Tomorrow" (7 p.m., CW).
- Deepfakes pose real threats on "NCIS: Los Angeles" (8 p.m., CBS).
- A less-than-perfect date on "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (8 p.m., NBC).
- "The Story of Late Night" (8 p.m., CNN) recalls the birth of "The Tonight Show" in the 1950s and its hosts.
- Nolan's son's collapse puts him in contact with his ex-wife on "The Rookie" (9 p.m., ABC).
- A Crescent City turf war looms on "NCIS: New Orleans" (9 p.m., CBS).
- The gang loses patience with Beth on "Good Girls" (9 p.m., NBC).
- An unlikely suspect emerges on "Mare of Easttown" (9:05 p.m., HBO).