TV highlights for Sunday, May 2: 'Pose' begins its final season

"Pose" (9 p.m., FX) enters its third and final season. This series has been a triumph. It has spun gold from the least likely sources. Inspiring emotional performances from non-actors, it has presented stories of resilience, glamour and joy about society's most marginalized outcasts.

Season 3 begins in 1994, a full four years after the debut of the 1990 documentary "Paris Is Burning," a look at the drag ball world that inspired this series.

Not to give too much away, but this season covers a period when AIDS moved from a certain death sentence to a time when treatment appeared on the horizon. The seven-episode season offers illuminating backstories for some of the show's main characters, including Pray Tell (Billy Porter) and Elektra (Dominique Jackson).

TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS) : Interviews with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and author Michael Lewis.

: Interviews with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and author Michael Lewis. A serial killer preys upon the forgotten on "The Equalizer" (7 p.m., CBS).

Ryan Seacrest hosts "American Idol" (7 p.m., ABC).

"Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden" (7 p.m., History) looks at the 10-year effort to find the 9/11 mastermind.

looks at the 10-year effort to find the 9/11 mastermind. Fun and games on "Ellen's Game of Games" (7 p.m., NBC).

Sarah goes missing on the Season 6 premiere of "D.C.'s Legends of Tomorrow" (7 p.m., CW).

Deepfakes pose real threats on "NCIS: Los Angeles" (8 p.m., CBS).

A less-than-perfect date on "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (8 p.m., NBC).

"The Story of Late Night" (8 p.m., CNN) recalls the birth of "The Tonight Show" in the 1950s and its hosts.

recalls the birth of "The Tonight Show" in the 1950s and its hosts. Nolan's son's collapse puts him in contact with his ex-wife on "The Rookie" (9 p.m., ABC).

A Crescent City turf war looms on "NCIS: New Orleans" (9 p.m., CBS).

The gang loses patience with Beth on "Good Girls" (9 p.m., NBC).

An unlikely suspect emerges on "Mare of Easttown" (9:05 p.m., HBO).

