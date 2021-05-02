 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV highlights for Sunday, May 2: 'Pose' begins its final season
0 comments
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Sunday, May 2: 'Pose' begins its final season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

"Pose" (9 p.m., FX) enters its third and final season. This series has been a triumph. It has spun gold from the least likely sources. Inspiring emotional performances from non-actors, it has presented stories of resilience, glamour and joy about society's most marginalized outcasts.

Season 3 begins in 1994, a full four years after the debut of the 1990 documentary "Paris Is Burning," a look at the drag ball world that inspired this series.

Not to give too much away, but this season covers a period when AIDS moved from a certain death sentence to a time when treatment appeared on the horizon. The seven-episode season offers illuminating backstories for some of the show's main characters, including Pray Tell (Billy Porter) and Elektra (Dominique Jackson).

TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS

  • Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS): Interviews with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and author Michael Lewis.
  • A serial killer preys upon the forgotten on "The Equalizer" (7 p.m., CBS).
  • Ryan Seacrest hosts "American Idol" (7 p.m., ABC).
  • "Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden" (7 p.m., History) looks at the 10-year effort to find the 9/11 mastermind.
  • Fun and games on "Ellen's Game of Games" (7 p.m., NBC).
  • Sarah goes missing on the Season 6 premiere of "D.C.'s Legends of Tomorrow" (7 p.m., CW).
  • Deepfakes pose real threats on "NCIS: Los Angeles" (8 p.m., CBS).
  • A less-than-perfect date on "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (8 p.m., NBC).
  • "The Story of Late Night" (8 p.m., CNN) recalls the birth of "The Tonight Show" in the 1950s and its hosts.
  • Nolan's son's collapse puts him in contact with his ex-wife on "The Rookie" (9 p.m., ABC).
  • A Crescent City turf war looms on "NCIS: New Orleans" (9 p.m., CBS).
  • The gang loses patience with Beth on "Good Girls" (9 p.m., NBC).
  • An unlikely suspect emerges on "Mare of Easttown" (9:05 p.m., HBO).
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert