TV highlights for Sunday, May 23: Busy night of season finales

It's a busy night of season finales on network television:
- A winner emerges on "American Idol" (7 p.m., ABC).
- A witness faces danger on "The Equalizer" (7 p.m., CBS).
- Moe breaks a bartending taboo on "The Simpsons" (7 p.m., Fox).
- A militarized dolphin flips the script on Flipper on "NCIS: Los Angeles" (8 p.m., CBS).
- As FDR's health worsens, Olav and Martha hit a bad patch on "Atlantic Crossing" on "Masterpiece" (8 p.m., PBS).
- Daddy-daughter day goes awry on "Bob's Burgers" (8 p.m., Fox).
- Wedding plans on "NCIS: New Orleans" (9 p.m., CBS).
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS): What the government knows about UFOs (and isn't saying).
- The Cardinals host the Cubs in Major League Baseball (6 p.m., ESPN).
- The 2021 Billboard Music Awards (7 p.m., NBC) glances back at a year in pop music.
- The gang sets out to make Angel and Papi's wedding one to remember on "Pose" (9 p.m., FX).
NEW SERIES
Based on a web series created by its stars, "Flatbush Misdemeanors" (9:25 p.m., Showtime) follows two friends (Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman) navigating a changing neighborhood, gentrified enough to have fancy food delivery service, yet dangerous enough to have the delivery guy scammed, threatened and beaten.