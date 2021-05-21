 Skip to main content
TV highlights for Sunday, May 23: Busy night of season finales
TV highlights for Sunday, May 23: Busy night of season finales

It's a busy night of season finales on network television:

  • A winner emerges on "American Idol" (7 p.m., ABC).
  • A witness faces danger on "The Equalizer" (7 p.m., CBS).
  • Moe breaks a bartending taboo on "The Simpsons" (7 p.m., Fox).
  • A militarized dolphin flips the script on Flipper on "NCIS: Los Angeles" (8 p.m., CBS).
  • As FDR's health worsens, Olav and Martha hit a bad patch on "Atlantic Crossing" on "Masterpiece" (8 p.m., PBS).
  • Daddy-daughter day goes awry on "Bob's Burgers" (8 p.m., Fox).
  • Wedding plans on "NCIS: New Orleans" (9 p.m., CBS).

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS): What the government knows about UFOs (and isn't saying).
  • The Cardinals host the Cubs in Major League Baseball (6 p.m., ESPN).
  • The 2021 Billboard Music Awards (7 p.m., NBC) glances back at a year in pop music.
  • The gang sets out to make Angel and Papi's wedding one to remember on "Pose" (9 p.m., FX).

NEW SERIES

Based on a web series created by its stars, "Flatbush Misdemeanors" (9:25 p.m., Showtime) follows two friends (Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman) navigating a changing neighborhood, gentrified enough to have fancy food delivery service, yet dangerous enough to have the delivery guy scammed, threatened and beaten.

A tale of a frightened teacher and a depressed yet promising painter, "Flatbush" ambles along like a knucklehead buddy comedy that is occasionally mugged by grim reality. The contrast is jarring enough to let tragedy seep through.

