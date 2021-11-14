TV highlights for Sunday, Nov. 14: 'Mayor of Kingstown' on streaming and cable TV

‘Kingstown’ on streaming and cable TV

Paramount+ streams “Mayor of Kingstown” starting today. The pilot can also be watched on plain old cable (8 p.m., Paramount) right after “Yellowstone” (7 p.m., Paramount).

Jeremy Renner (“The Hurt Locker”), Diane Wiest (“Hannah and her Sisters”) and Kyle Chandler (“Friday Night Lights”) star in this ultraviolent thriller about a powerful family that runs a corrupt post-industrial Michigan city and its main employer, the local prison.

Tonight’s highlightsScheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): California’s teeming ports and the supply crisis; a glance back at “Let It Be” and common misconceptions about the Beatles’ breakup.

Things look grim for Homer and Flanders in the conclusion of a two-part “Fargo” arc on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox).

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football action (7:20 p.m., NBC).

After a considerable hiatus, a once-dominant pop star returns on “Adele One Night Only” (7:30 p.m., CBS). In addition to performing new material, Adele sits down to chat with Oprah Winfrey.

The housing crisis gets worse on “Call the Midwife” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS).

Leonard’s friend is accused of murder on “Grantchester” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS).

New evidence emerges about Fred’s death on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC).

Cult choiceNow appearing in the Apple TV+ comedy miniseries “The Shrink Next Door,” Paul Rudd stars in the 2015 Marvel adaptation “Ant-Man” (7 p.m. TNT).

