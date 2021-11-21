TV highlights for Sunday, Nov. 21: Feasting with Charlie Brown and friends

Feasting with Charlie Brown and friends

A classic holiday special airs on PBS this evening, just in time for meal planning.

Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown’s for Thanksgiving, even though he’s going to see his grandmother on “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” (6:30 p.m., PBS).

Winston Churchill once predicted that history would be kind to him, “for I intend to write it.” He was following the example of Julius Caesar, whose “Conquests,” the tale of his war with the French, or Gauls, became pivotal to his reputation. “Caesar’s Doomsday War” (7 p.m., Science) uses new 3D animation to explore Rome’s war with a worthy opponent that almost destroyed its legions.

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): The return of supersonic passenger jets; a new look at the Roman Emperor Caligula.

Cardi B hosts the 2021 American Music Awards (7 p.m., ABC), live from Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL football action (7 p.m., NBC).

The cast reflects on 10 seasons of “Call the Midwife” (7 p.m., PBS).

The Duttons play defense on “Yellowstone” (7 p.m., Paramount).

Mel’s military background proves helpful on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS).

Smithers is smitten on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox).

Holiday traditions on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox).

A music producer is murdered on the sixth season finale of “Grantchester” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS).

A daughter’s reputation looms large on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS).

All the stuffing on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox).

Hungary like the wolf on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

