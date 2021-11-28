TV highlights for Sunday, Nov. 28: A new 'Homecoming' on the CW

A new ‘Homecoming’ on the CW
The CW goes out on a limb with a reboot of “The Waltons’ Homecoming” (7 p.m., CW), the 1971 movie special that launched the beloved series. Richard Thomas, who played John Boy in the original, returns here to narrate.
One of the reasons for the initial success of “Homecoming” and “The Waltons” was the Depression-era setting. Not to sound like Charlie Brown, but the more “commercial” Christmas becomes, the more viewers seemed to yearn for a time when people seemed to have, and need, less in the way of things.
TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS
Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): A Washington State University hazing incident that proved fatal; a profile of Rita Moreno and a glimpse at the new “West Side Story.”
Jump into the season with “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” (6 p.m., ABC).
“One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” (7 p.m., CBS) offers a bittersweet coda to Bennett’s career. The 95-year-old singer has been diagnosed with dementia and has retired from performing.
The Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns in NFL football action (7:20 p.m., NBC).
Musicians are recognized on the 2021 Soul Train Awards (7 p.m., BET).
“The Great Christmas Light Fight” (8 p.m., ABC) returns for a ninth season.
The four-part series “The Toys That Built America” (8 p.m., History) recalls the games, dolls and toys that made history, as well as how historical events from the Civil War to the Cold War influenced children’s playthings.
Jane Pauley hosts “Forever Young: Searching for the Fountain of Youth” (9 p.m., CBS).
CULT CHOICE
Ewan McGregor stars in the 2019 shocker “Doctor Sleep” (9 p.m., TNT), a sequel of sorts to “The Shining.”