TV highlights for Sunday, Nov. 7: 'Dexter' is back for more on Showtime

‘Dexter’ is back on Showtime

Showtime revives one of its most popular series from the “difficult men” era of “Peak TV.” Michael C. Hall returns in “Dexter: New Blood” (8 p.m., Showtime). In the original series, Dexter Morgan had an interesting way of hiding his life as a serial killer: He was a forensic blood expert for the Miami Police Department.

“New Blood” begins some 10 years later. Dexter has buried his past and resurfaced in the frozen upstate New York town of Iron Lake. He’s now Jim Lindsay, a nice guy and assistant at the local sporting goods store. In a strange way, the setup resembles a sick take on a Hallmark movie. A busy urban killer decides to slow down and smell the roses in an idyllic small town. As in many romances, he even falls for the local police chief (Julia Jones).

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Missouri sheriffs complain that Second Amendment enthusiasts are making it too easy for criminals to obtain lethal firepower; Carnegie Heroes, honored for life-saving acts.