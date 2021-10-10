TV highlights for Sunday, Oct. 10: History Channel celebrates builders

The History Channel devotes Sunday nights to builders, structures and their impact on civilization. The first episode of “The Engineering That Built the World” (8 p.m., History) recalls the visionaries and business rivals who would create the transcontinental railroad. Subsequent hours will survey the creation of the Panama Canal, the Hoover Dam and the Statue of Liberty.

Proof that some of the best-laid plans of the finest minds can come undone, “When Big Things Go Wrong” (9 p.m., History) documents epic structural disasters, starting with the 2007 collapse of Minneapolis’ I-35 bridge during the height of rush hour.

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): The difficulty of reuniting migrant parents and children; the technology of deep fakes; Deep Springs College, an elite school located on a wilderness ranch.

The Chiefs host the Bills in NFL action (7:20 p.m., NBC).

Satirical tales of terror on “Treehouse of Horror XXXII” on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox).