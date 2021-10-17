TV highlights for Sunday, Oct. 17: 'Succession' starts third season

‘Succession’ starts third season

“Succession” (8 p.m., HBO) enters its third season, with the dysfunctional family plunged into civil war. Kendall Roy’s (Jeremy Strong) decision to spill the beans on his tycoon dad, Logan (Brian Cox), threatens to topple the media empire, despite connections leading all the way to the Oval Office.

“Succession” has always had a whiff of “King Lear” about it, and now it sees Logan in a kind of exile, unsure of the loyalties of his callow children. He’s not exactly lost on the heath in a violent storm, but he is stuck in a Serbian hotel room for an uncomfortable spell, and son Connor (Alan Ruck) is even forced to fly coach!

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTSScheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): an interview with former Defense Secretary Robert Gates; a 21st-century Wild West cattle drive; a new twist on the British pub.

Moe fights traffic on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox).

Attracting the wrong kind of attention on “The Equalizer” (7:30 p.m., CBS).

The Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers clash in NFL football action (7:20 p.m., NBC).