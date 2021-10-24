TV highlights for Sunday, Oct. 24: HBO's 'Insecure' is back tonight

HBO’s ‘Insecure’ is back
tonight
“Insecure” (9 p.m., HBO) begins its fifth and final season. The show follows the awkward relationships, strong friendships and shaky career moves of Issa Doe (Issa Rae). The series is loosely based on Rae’s web comedy “Awkward Black Girl.” The notion that Issa may not have lived up to her potential is underscored in tonight’s season opener, as she and her friends arrive at their 10th college reunion at Stanford. What better venue for sizing up your life and finding it wanting?
Tonight’s highlightsScheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): A former Saudi security chief accuses the kingdom’s ruler of high crimes; the vanishing Colorado River; a profile of Michael Keaton.
World Cup fever on “Call the Midwife” (7 p.m., PBS).
Marge triggers Lisa on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox).
The San Francisco 49ers host the Indianapolis Colts in NFL action (7:20 p.m., NBC).
The gang life on “The Equalizer” (7:30 p.m., CBS).
An American airman’s death poses a mystery on “Grantchester” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS).
“The Engineering That Built the World” (8 p.m., History) recalls the Interstate Highway program.
Kendall tries to rally his siblings on “Succession” (8 p.m., HBO).
Drugs and terrorists on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8:30 p.m., CBS).
More bling than brains on “Queens” (9 p.m., ABC, rerun).
Back in New York on “SEAL Team” (9:30 p.m., CBS).
Cult choiceTwo years after appearing in “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” (7 p.m., TCM), Joan Crawford starred in the 1964 shocker “Strait-Jacket” (9:30 p.m., TCM), directed by William Castle.