TV highlights for Sunday, Oct. 24: HBO's 'Insecure' is back tonight

HBO’s ‘Insecure’ is back

“Insecure” (9 p.m., HBO) begins its fifth and final season. The show follows the awkward relationships, strong friendships and shaky career moves of Issa Doe (Issa Rae). The series is loosely based on Rae’s web comedy “Awkward Black Girl.” The notion that Issa may not have lived up to her potential is underscored in tonight’s season opener, as she and her friends arrive at their 10th college reunion at Stanford. What better venue for sizing up your life and finding it wanting?