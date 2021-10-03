 Skip to main content
TV highlights for Sunday, Oct. 3: Beloved PBS series are back tonight
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Sunday, Oct. 3: Beloved PBS series are back tonight

Call the Midwife season 10

"Call the Midwife" season 10 starts Oct. 3 on PBS.

 PBS Photo

Beloved PBS series are back tonight

PBS invites viewers to Britain with returning favorites “Call the Midwife” (7 p.m., PBS), entering its 10th season, and “Grantchester” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS), beginning its sixth.

Things get slightly shaken up on “Midwife” when a posh ladies’ hospital invites the religious order of nurses to offer care to their pampered patients. Over on “Grantchester,” Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green) and vicar Rev. Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) take a vacation at a traditional British summer holiday camp, where the accent on forced fun is relentless. The shenanigans take a backseat when a comedian is poisoned.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSScheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): How Facebook ignores its own research and continues harmful practices; how Tony Bennett uses music to transcend dementia.

Scamming Grandpa on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox).

Fun and games on ABC with “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (7 p.m., ABC) and “Supermarket Sweep” (8 p.m., ABC).

The Patriots host the Buccaneers in NFL action (7:20 p.m., NBC).

Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto star in the 2009 reboot of “Star Trek” (7:30 p.m., CBS).

Old dogs learn new tricks on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC).

Thieves target a museum gala on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC).

Secrets from the steel mill on “American Rust” (9 p.m., Showtime).

