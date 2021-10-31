TV highlights for Sunday, Oct. 31: 'Doctor Who' starts new season

‘Doctor Who’ starts new season

Jodie Whittaker enters her third and final season in the title role of “Doctor Who” (7 p.m., BBC America). This season will depart from the norm, with a six-episode arc following a single story. It also marks the final season for head writer and executive producer Chris Chibnall.

The tale of an alien timelord who travels in a device called the Tardis, visible to mere mortals as a traditional British phone booth, “Doctor Who” has been a worldwide phenomenon since the early 1960s. That makes it even older than “60 Minutes,” which debuted in 1968.

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): An interview with an AI expert who sees a dark future if the technology is not regulated; a nonprofit architectural firm whose work in emerging nations has inspired new trends in the United States.

“Lost Season of the Monkey God” (7 p.m., Science) is a two-hour glance at the search for a vanished Mayan city.

Three kids keep a mummy to themselves in the spooky 2021 comedy “Under Wraps” (7 p.m., Disney).