TV highlights for Sunday, Oct. 31: 'Doctor Who' starts new season

‘Doctor Who’ starts new season
Jodie Whittaker enters her third and final season in the title role of “Doctor Who” (7 p.m., BBC America). This season will depart from the norm, with a six-episode arc following a single story. It also marks the final season for head writer and executive producer Chris Chibnall.
The tale of an alien timelord who travels in a device called the Tardis, visible to mere mortals as a traditional British phone booth, “Doctor Who” has been a worldwide phenomenon since the early 1960s. That makes it even older than “60 Minutes,” which debuted in 1968.
TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS
Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): An interview with an AI expert who sees a dark future if the technology is not regulated; a nonprofit architectural firm whose work in emerging nations has inspired new trends in the United States.
“Lost Season of the Monkey God” (7 p.m., Science) is a two-hour glance at the search for a vanished Mayan city.
Three kids keep a mummy to themselves in the spooky 2021 comedy “Under Wraps” (7 p.m., Disney).
The Vikings host the Cowboys in NFL football action (7:20 p.m., NBC).
A would-be D.A. killer targets McCall on “The Equalizer” (7p.m., CBS).
Fun and games on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (7 p.m., ABC) and “Supermarket Sweep” (8 p.m., ABC).
Stolen guns on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS).
Geordie encounters an old army chum on “Grantchester” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS).
Dreams of a Panama Canal spark an international rivalry on “The Engineering That Built the World” (8 p.m., History).
A “designer” street drug turns junkies into zombies on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC).
A sudden change of plans on “SEAL Team” (9 p.m., CBS).