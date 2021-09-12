 Skip to main content
TV highlights for Sunday, Sept. 12: Another season for '60 Minutes'
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Sunday, Sept. 12: Another season for '60 Minutes'

TV's highlights tonight include the season opener of "60 Minutes" and a "sneak peek" of Fox's upcoming singing competitions:

  • Two decades after Sept. 11, 2001, "60 Minutes" (6:30 p.m., CBS) enters its 54th season with an hourlong visit with New York Fire Department brass who were galvanized into action on that terrifying morning.
  • It's fun and games on ABC with "Celebrity Family Feud" (7 p.m., ABC), "The Chase" (8 p.m., ABC) and "To Tell the Truth" (9 p.m., ABC).
  • "Desert One" (7 p.m., History) recalls the failed 1980 mission to rescue hostages held by radical Iranian students.
  • The Mets host the Yankees in MLB action (7 p.m., ESPN).
  • Catch an early look at Fox singing shows with "The Masked Singer & Alter Ego Sneak Peek" (7 p.m., Fox).
  • The Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football (7:30 p.m., NBC).
  • The Foo Fighters will receive the first-ever U.S. Global Icon Award at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (7 p.m., MTV, CW, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount, TV Land, VH1).
  • Men's finals on 2021 U.S. Open Tennis (7:30 p.m., ESPN 2).
  • No beating the Reapers on "The Walking Dead" (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
  • "Scenes From a Marriage" (8 p.m., HBO) stars Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain as an academic and a successful tech executive, who talk endlessly as their marriage dissolves. 
  • Showtime premieres "American Rust" (9 p.m., Showtime), a murder mystery melodrama set in western Pennsylvania. Jeff Daniels plays Police Chief Del Harris. Maura Tierney plays Grace Poe. Her son, Billy (Alex Neustaedter), is a handsome former football star who gets involved in a number of scrapes that give Chief Harris a better chance to insinuate himself with Grace.
