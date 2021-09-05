 Skip to main content
TV highlights for Sunday, Sept. 5: 'Guilt' starts on 'Masterpiece Mystery'
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Sunday, Sept. 5: 'Guilt' starts on 'Masterpiece Mystery'

Guilt on PBS

Mark Bonnar, left, and Jamie Sives star in “Guilt” on “Masterpiece Mystery.”

 Masterpiece Photo

"Masterpiece Mystery" (8 p.m., PBS) debuts "Guilt," a miniseries that lives up to its title.

While driving home from a wedding, bickering brothers Max (Mark Bonnar) and Jake (Jamie Sives) are faced with a gruesome prospect.

Driving more than slightly under the influence, they hit and kill an elderly pedestrian. They leave the scene of the accident, a "solution" that only adds to their list of infractions. "Guilt" combines paranoia and black humor to build a sense of imminent doom. Viewers might want to employ closed-captioning, as the Scottish accents can vary from charming to incomprehensible.

TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS

  • Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS): fighting the next pandemic.
  • Competition from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics (6 p.m., NBC).
  • Florida State hosts Notre Dame in college football action (6:30 p.m., ABC).
  • The Giants host the Dodgers in MLB baseball (6 p.m., ESPN).
  • "Gossip" (7 p.m., Showtime) surveys the Murdoch media's use of salacious news to pummel political enemies and those who would block its acquisition of newspapers and television stations.
  • Jack Black stars in the 2003 comedy "School of Rock" (8 p.m., CBS).
  • Maggie's mission unravels on "The Walking Dead" (8 p.m., AMC).
  • Emotions sizzle when two Portland food truck rivals decide to spice things up in the 2020 romance "You're Bacon Me Crazy" (8 p.m., Hallmark).
  • Axe digs up Prince's secrets as "Billions" (8 p.m., Showtime) resumes its fifth season.
  • "CNN Special Report" presents "The 9/11 Classroom: Front Row to History" (9 p.m.), recalling the second-graders who were hosting President George W. Bush when he was informed of the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.
