TV highlights for Sunday, Sept. 5: 'Guilt' starts on 'Masterpiece Mystery'

"Masterpiece Mystery" (8 p.m., PBS) debuts "Guilt," a miniseries that lives up to its title.
While driving home from a wedding, bickering brothers Max (Mark Bonnar) and Jake (Jamie Sives) are faced with a gruesome prospect.
Driving more than slightly under the influence, they hit and kill an elderly pedestrian. They leave the scene of the accident, a "solution" that only adds to their list of infractions. "Guilt" combines paranoia and black humor to build a sense of imminent doom. Viewers might want to employ closed-captioning, as the Scottish accents can vary from charming to incomprehensible.
TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS
- Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS): fighting the next pandemic.
- Competition from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics (6 p.m., NBC).
- Florida State hosts Notre Dame in college football action (6:30 p.m., ABC).
- The Giants host the Dodgers in MLB baseball (6 p.m., ESPN).
- "Gossip" (7 p.m., Showtime) surveys the Murdoch media's use of salacious news to pummel political enemies and those who would block its acquisition of newspapers and television stations.
- Jack Black stars in the 2003 comedy "School of Rock" (8 p.m., CBS).
- Maggie's mission unravels on "The Walking Dead" (8 p.m., AMC).
- Emotions sizzle when two Portland food truck rivals decide to spice things up in the 2020 romance "You're Bacon Me Crazy" (8 p.m., Hallmark).
- Axe digs up Prince's secrets as "Billions" (8 p.m., Showtime) resumes its fifth season.
- "CNN Special Report" presents "The 9/11 Classroom: Front Row to History" (9 p.m.), recalling the second-graders who were hosting President George W. Bush when he was informed of the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.