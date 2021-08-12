TV highlights for Thursday, Aug. 12: 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' is back tonight

NEW ON STREAMINGThe 2021 documentary “Homeroom” (streaming on Hulu) follows the graduating class of 2020 to discuss changes to their native Oakland, Calif.

Andy Cohen hosts “Ex-Rated,” streaming on Peacock. Apparently based on some dreary new social media trend, “Rated” offers couples who have broken up a chance to give each other “exit interviews” about what made the couple go from “a thing” to ancient history.

“The Ms. Pat Show” streams on BET+. This comedy is a scripted variation on Ms. Pat’s popular stand-up act. The sitcom takes her husband and extended family to a largely white neighborhood in the Midwest, offering her plenty of chances to riff about her kids’ different fathers and her obsession with size and weight.

Sundance Now unspools another Nordic noir mystery series, “The Hunt for a Killer,” based on a true crime, the murder of a 10-year-old girl that shocked Sweden.

Streaming on Paramount+, “Behind the Music” profiles Busta Rhymes.

CULT CHOICE

TCM spends 24 hours with the films of Ramon Novarro, including the 1925 epic “Ben Hur: A Tale of the Christ” (7 p.m., TCM). A Mexican-American leading man, Novarro became Hollywood’s most bankable star after the death of Rudolph Valentino. The sordid details of Novarro’s 1968 murder in Laurel Canyon inform the opening chapter of “Hollywood Babylon” by Kenneth Anger.

