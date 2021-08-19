TV highlights for Thursday, Aug. 19: A&E asks: 'Guilty or Innocent?'

Viewers can’t get enough of true-crime docuseries. But will they stick around for the process of finding justice? A&E certainly hopes so. It’s introducing the second season of “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” (9 p.m., A&E).
This season will follow eight defendants through every step of the process, from arrest to arraignment to the preparation of their case and the actual trial. To reduce things to reality TV terms, nothing offers a better third-act “reveal” like a jury deliberation and decision.
In the first case, a retired coal miner is arrested for the fatal shooting of his friend after a Christmas celebration goes sideways.
Tonight’s other highlightsGame four of the Little League World Series (6 p.m., ESPN) from South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
On two helpings of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC): making do (7 p.m.) and adventures in baby-sitting (7:30 p.m.).
Jenny wonders if COVID may have provided a smokescreen for a caregiver’s mysterious death on the third season premiere of the Canadian import “Coroner” (7 p.m., CW).
Crafters build a backyard retreat on “Making It” (8 p.m., NBC).
An owl gets testy on “When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren” (8 p.m., ABC).
A racially charged case proves difficult on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
“Dark Side of the ‘90s” (9 p.m., Viceland) glances back at “Baywatch,” an international hit with more than a billion viewers.
New on streamingShudder begins streaming the horror/satire “Jakob’s Wife.” A placid minister’s wife (Barbara Crampton) finds her marriage stale and her life boring until she puts herself in the hands of a new-age figure, “The Master” (Bonnie Aarons). Murder and mayhem ensue.
Another gorefest, the miniseries “Brand New Cherry Flavor,” streams on Netflix.
HBO Max rummages through its vast collection of properties to cobble together a late-summer event. “Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special” offers tales of classroom antics, homework and lessons in honesty and cheating from faithful new renderings of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Foghorn Leghorn and other two-dimensional mentors.
An original series streaming on HBO Max, “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” follows black 20somethings looking for friendship, love and professional advancement in the City of Angels.