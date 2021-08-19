TV highlights for Thursday, Aug. 19: A&E asks: 'Guilty or Innocent?'

Viewers can’t get enough of true-crime docuseries. But will they stick around for the process of finding justice? A&E certainly hopes so. It’s introducing the second season of “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” (9 p.m., A&E).

This season will follow eight defendants through every step of the process, from arrest to arraignment to the preparation of their case and the actual trial. To reduce things to reality TV terms, nothing offers a better third-act “reveal” like a jury deliberation and decision.

In the first case, a retired coal miner is arrested for the fatal shooting of his friend after a Christmas celebration goes sideways.

Tonight’s other highlightsGame four of the Little League World Series (6 p.m., ESPN) from South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

On two helpings of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC): making do (7 p.m.) and adventures in baby-sitting (7:30 p.m.).

Jenny wonders if COVID may have provided a smokescreen for a caregiver’s mysterious death on the third season premiere of the Canadian import “Coroner” (7 p.m., CW).