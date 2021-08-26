TV highlights for Thursday, Aug. 26: A&E examines 'Kids Behind Bars'

A&E’s focus on true-crime series continues with the second season premiere of “Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole” (8 p.m., A&E).

The subject explores contradictory impulses. Society needs to punish violence and homicide, and citizens need to be protected from predators and killers. At the same time, a growing body of scientific evidence has emerged showing that young people possess undeveloped brains that make for poor judgment and impulse control. Is it fair to treat them the same as adults?

Each episode of “Kids” will examine a different case and discuss the prospect of resentencing with police, therapists, experts and victims’ families.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSThe Little League World Series (6 p.m., ESPN) continues from South Williamsport, Pa.

On two episodes of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC): a ride-along (7 p.m.); FBI surveillance (7:30 p.m.)

Therapy can be murder on “Coroner” (7 p.m., CW).

Contestants must complete a shed makeover on the season finale of “Making It” (8 p.m., NBC).