TV highlights for Thursday, Aug. 26: A&E examines 'Kids Behind Bars'
Tune in Tonight

A&E’s focus on true-crime series continues with the second season premiere of “Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole” (8 p.m., A&E).

The subject explores contradictory impulses. Society needs to punish violence and homicide, and citizens need to be protected from predators and killers. At the same time, a growing body of scientific evidence has emerged showing that young people possess undeveloped brains that make for poor judgment and impulse control. Is it fair to treat them the same as adults?

Each episode of “Kids” will examine a different case and discuss the prospect of resentencing with police, therapists, experts and victims’ families.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSThe Little League World Series (6 p.m., ESPN) continues from South Williamsport, Pa.

On two episodes of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC): a ride-along (7 p.m.); FBI surveillance (7:30 p.m.)

Therapy can be murder on “Coroner” (7 p.m., CW).

Contestants must complete a shed makeover on the season finale of “Making It” (8 p.m., NBC).

The 2021 documentary “Tina” (7 p.m., HBO) profiles Tina Turner.

Recently anointed a part-time host of “Jeopardy!” and consequently enmeshed in the controversies surrounding that beloved syndicated series, Mayim Bialik stars in the pilot episode of “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox, rerun), an adaptation of the U.K. series “Miranda.” A second repeat (8:30 p.m., Fox) episode follows.

A field mouse understands non-fungible tokens better than I do on “When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren” (8 p.m., ABC, rerun).

Richie may take his place in the family business on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).

COVID protocols put a crimp on courtroom theatrics on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

After evidence shows her husband was shot in the back of the head, a woman’s claim of self-defense comes under scrutiny on “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” (9 p.m., A&E).

NEW ON STREAMING

Netflix begins streaming “Edens Zero,” an anime fantasy series about a boy with the ability to control gravity on a cosmic voyage to find a space goddess known as Mother.

