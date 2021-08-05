TV Highlights for Thursday, Aug. 5: Peacock launches Kevin Hart talk show

Peacock launches Hart talk show

Having added many viewers with its Olympic coverage, NBC’s Peacock streaming service introduces a new talk show, “Hart to Heart,” featuring comedian/actor Kevin Hart. Set in what appears to be a wine cellar, Hart’s chat show promises unfiltered conversation over a glass of vino or two. In addition to “Hart,” Peacock begins streaming the second season of “Departure.” This Canadian drama stars Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife”) as an investigator specializing in transportation disasters. The first season focused on an airliner crash. Season two follows the investigation into a passenger train disaster.

Ready for some football? Early August means the beach for some and a patch full of zucchinis for home gardeners. And for others still, it marks the steamy return of professional football. The Steelers host the Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game (7 p.m., Fox), the kick off to the NFL exhibition season.

Starting Oct. 7, look for Amazon Prime to stream 11 Thursday night NFL games this season. It shares these games with Fox and the NFL network. The NFL opener will be broadcast on Thursday, Sept. 9, by NBC. Starting in 2022, Prime Video will be the only place to watch Thursday night NFL games.