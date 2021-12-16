TV highlights for Thursday, Dec. 16: Football and the holidays on TV

Football and the holidays on TV

Tonight’s TV highlights include NFL football and holiday offerings:

Everyday inspirations are recognized on “Women of Worth” (7 p.m., NBC).

The L.A. Chargers host the Kansas City Chiefs in NFL Football (7 p.m., Fox).

A New Yorker organizes a charity event and meets a real prince in the 2021 romance “A Royal Queens Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

Multiple crises leave little time for the holidays on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC).

A child overcomes adversity in the 2015 drama “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” (8 p.m., NBC).

The gang kicks back for the holidays on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC).

A dinner party with an agenda on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).

A son insists on exhuming his mother’s body to prove she was murdered on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

NEW ON STREAMING

NBC’s streaming service Peacock dusts off “MacGruber” for a new series, spoofing the action-adventure genre. Based on an old “SNL” sketch, “MacGruber” also inspired a 2010 big-screen adaptation. The series cast includes Will Forte, Kristen Wiig and Laurence Fishburne.

Memory and identity loom large in the six-part U.K. psychological thriller “Close to Me” streaming on Sundance Now. We first meet Jo Harding (Connie Nielsen) in a pool of her own blood at the bottom of a flight of stairs. When she awakens, Jo has no recollection of how or why she fell and only foggy notions of the past year of her life.

Based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, “Station 11,” streaming on HBO Max, follows survivors as they emerge from decades of hiding to reclaim an abandoned world destroyed by plague.

AMC+ streams the Australian vampire fantasy “Firebite,” about Aboriginal vampire hunters out to rid the Outback of an ancient colony of the undead.

Also streaming today on AMC+ is the series “Halt and Catch Fire,” set in the early 1980s as companies rushed to get on top of the personal computing revolution. “Halt” ran on AMC from 2014 to 2017.

