TV highlights for Thursday, Dec. 2: 'Annie Live!' on NBC

NBC continues its tradition of staging live musical productions with "Annie Live!" (7 p.m., NBC). Celina Smith plays the title role and Harry Connick Jr. loses his locks to play Daddy Warbucks. Taraji P. Henson, of "Empire" fame, is Miss Hannigan.
Featuring music by Charles Strouse, "Annie" opened on Broadway in 1977 and remains a touchstone for those raised on its many songs, including "Tomorrow."
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Sheldon takes on a mystery trustee on "Young Sheldon" (7 p.m., CBS).
- The New Orleans Saints host the Dallas Cowboys in NFL action (7 p.m., Fox).
- Holiday traditions emerge in the 2017 cartoon "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" (7 p.m., ABC).
- A talent booker must rely on her now-famous ex in the 2021 romance "Christmas in Tahoe" (7 p.m., Hallmark).
- New playthings have a few screws loose in the 2014 Pixar special "Toy Story That Time Forgot" (7:30 p.m., ABC).
- Truth serum on "United States of Al" (7:30 p.m., CBS).
- "The Great Christmas Light Fight" (8 p.m., ABC) concludes.
- Alberta meets a living admirer on "Ghosts" (8 p.m., CBS).
- Gina's dog is a hit with residents on "B Positive" (8:30 p.m., CBS).
- Bull's wife falls under suspicion on "Bull" (9 p.m., CBS).
CULT CHOICE
The distance between music that audiences like and music that musicians respect is explored in the new "Music Box" (7 p.m., HBO) installment, "Listening to Kenny G." The saxophonist performs tonight at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill.