TV highlights for Thursday. Dec. 30: A night of reruns and movies

Tonight’s TV highlights include a Disney animated film and another Hallmark Christmas movie:
The voices of Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel animate the 2013 musical “Frozen” (7 p.m., ABC).
Ryan Seacrest host “iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1” (7 p.m., CW, r,erun).
A woman turns 30 on Christmas Eve in the 2021 romance “A Very Merry Bridesmaid” (7 p.m., Hallmark).
Sheldon stands corrected on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).
Lofty ambitions on “Bob’s Burgers” (7 p.m., Fox, rerun).
Panic attacks on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS, rerun).
A hospitable haunt on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).
On two episodes of “Call Me Kat” (Fox, rerun): the forbidden dance (8 p.m.); a feline’s funeral (8:30 p.m.).
A tipsy evening on “B Positive” (8:30 p.m., CBS, rerun).
Conflicts of interest on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
Secrets emerge on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).
On two episodes of “Home Economics” (ABC, rerun): turkey dinner (9 p.m.) and Christmas celebrations (9:30 p.m.).
Cult choiceSteve McQueen and Ali MacGraw rob banks in director Sam Peckinpah’s 1972 film “The Getaway” (9 p.m., TCM).
New on streamingSundance Now serves up the second season of “Shadow Lines,” an eight-episode Cold War thriller from Finland.