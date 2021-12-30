 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Thursday. Dec. 30: A night of reruns and movies

  • 0
Olaf Frozen character

“Frozen,” featuring Olaf, is airing on ABC on Dec. 30. Now, let it go!

 disney photos

Tonight’s TV highlights include a Disney animated film and another Hallmark Christmas movie:

The voices of Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel animate the 2013 musical “Frozen” (7 p.m., ABC).

Ryan Seacrest host “iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1” (7 p.m., CW, r,erun).

A woman turns 30 on Christmas Eve in the 2021 romance “A Very Merry Bridesmaid” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

Sheldon stands corrected on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Lofty ambitions on “Bob’s Burgers” (7 p.m., Fox, rerun).

Panic attacks on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS, rerun).

A hospitable haunt on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).

On two episodes of “Call Me Kat” (Fox, rerun): the forbidden dance (8 p.m.); a feline’s funeral (8:30 p.m.).

People are also reading…

A tipsy evening on “B Positive” (8:30 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Conflicts of interest on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Secrets emerge on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).

On two episodes of “Home Economics” (ABC, rerun): turkey dinner (9 p.m.) and Christmas celebrations (9:30 p.m.).

Cult choiceSteve McQueen and Ali MacGraw rob banks in director Sam Peckinpah’s 1972 film “The Getaway” (9 p.m., TCM).

New on streamingSundance Now serves up the second season of “Shadow Lines,” an eight-episode Cold War thriller from Finland.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ranking the 100 best TV episodes of all time

Ranking the 100 best TV episodes of all time

With plotlines ranging from ludicrous to tragic, enchanting to infuriating, these episodes represent a wide range of genres, including animated series, comedies, dramas and everything in between.

Watch Now: Related Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver finalise divorce

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert