TV highlights for Thursday, Dec. 9: 'Sex and the City' is back (sort of) on HBO Max

New on streamingStreaming on HBO Max, the “Sex and the City” update “And Just Like That ...” stars women in their 50s, overdressing and oversharing. Look for Chris Noth as “Mr. Big” and shiny Manhattan spots spiffed up for conspicuous consumption of cocktails. Samantha (Kim Cattrall) is nowhere to be seen. Seems six seasons and two movie reboots were enough for her. For some of us, “Sex” crossed that threshold a long time ago.