TV highlights for Thursday, Dec. 9: 'Sex and the City' is back (sort of) on HBO Max

Tonight’s TV highlights include football and a “United States of Al” holiday celebration:
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings meet in NFL football (7 p.m., Fox).
Overthinking things on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS).
A compromised therapist on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC).
Stepping on mistletoes on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS).
An unusual tour guide on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS).
Wheatley’s trial begins on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC).
Dr. Hamilton vents on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC).
A special treat for a resident’s wife on “B Positive” (8:30 p.m., CBS).
People are also reading…
Eli vanishes on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC).
A sports agent is implicated in his client’s overdose on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS).
New on streamingStreaming on HBO Max, the “Sex and the City” update “And Just Like That ...” stars women in their 50s, overdressing and oversharing. Look for Chris Noth as “Mr. Big” and shiny Manhattan spots spiffed up for conspicuous consumption of cocktails. Samantha (Kim Cattrall) is nowhere to be seen. Seems six seasons and two movie reboots were enough for her. For some of us, “Sex” crossed that threshold a long time ago.
Peacock streams “The Housewives of the North Pole,” a forced spoof of competitive holiday decorating.
Cult choiceThe “Music Box” (7 p.m., HBO) series presents “Mr. Saturday Night,” a profile of Australian-born producer and promoter Robert Stigwood. Best known in the 1960s for taking a relatively obscure Australian band of brothers and creating the Bee Gees phenomenon, Stigwood turned toward producing the album-based movies “Jesus Christ Superstar” (1973) and “Tommy” (1975). His greatest triumph was “Saturday Night Fever” (1977).