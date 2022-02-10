TV highlights for Thursday, Feb. 10: Olympics, NBA action on tap tonight

Tonight’s TV highlights include more Olympics coverage and the Milwaukee Bucks in action:

2022 Winter Olympics events include freestyle skiing, snowboarding and alpine skiing (7 p.m., NBC); men’s curling (7:05 p.m., CNBC); and skeleton (7:30 p.m., USA).

In NBA action, the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks take on the Phoenix Suns (9 p.m., TNT).

More trivial pursuits on “Jeopardy! National College Championship” (7 p.m., ABC).

After the death of her brother, a suburban woman seeks revenge in the 2022 thriller “Deadly Garage Sale” (7 p.m., LMN).

A bossy medical resident meets her match in the 2017 romance “My Favorite Wedding” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

Before Sunday’s Super Bowl concludes the 2021 season, the “NFL Honors” (8 p.m., ABC) will anoint a league MVP, a coach of the year and man of the year, among other honorifics. Presented live from Los Angeles.

CULT CHOICETom Hardy and Charlize Theron star in the 2015 thriller “Mad Max: Fury Road” (5 and 7:45 p.m., BBC America), a film that has come to be seen as one of the greatest action movies ever made, a franchise sequel that surpassed its inspirations and a spectacle that has inspired many to wonder how its parti- cipants survived the production.

NEW ON STREAMINGSurveillance fears loom large in the 2022 thriller “Kimi,” streaming on HBO Max. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the film uses the COVID-19 quarantine as a plot device. Tech analyst Angela (Zoe Kravitz) has no problem working from home; it’s going outside that spooks her. Her job is to analyze the data streams generated by Kimi devices, the Siri- or Alexa-type digital assistants that answer questions, adjust your thermostat and lights and offer company to folks like Angela.

Things get creepy when Angela thinks she overhears a murder captured by Kimi in a distant apartment.

Her desperate reports are met with passive-aggressive sympathy by her boss (Rita Wilson). But we wouldn’t have a movie if she weren’t on to something sinister.

Kevin Hart stars in the revival of the BET series “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” streaming on the subscription service BET+. For the uninitiated, this series not only sends up the style of Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise but follows Hart’s hapless character as he seeks to ingratiate himself in the Hollywood hierarchy and inevitably fails. In that way, it also resembles Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Streaming on Paramount+, “Star Trek: Discovery” resumes its fourth season with new episodes beginning today. A fifth season has been announced.

