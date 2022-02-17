TV highlights for Thursday, Feb. 17: Olympics action continues with skating, skiing

Tonight’s TV highlights include Winter Olympics action and more of the “Jeopardy!” college bowl:

2022 Winter Olympics events include speed skating, figure skating and freestyle skiing, airing starting at (7 p.m., NBC, CNBC and USA). Events also stream live on NBC’s free Peacock streaming service.

Trivial pursuits on “Jeopardy! National College Championship” (7 p.m., ABC).

Georgie upsets the family on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).

A doctor (Harrison Ford) convicted of killing his wife tries to clear his name in the 1993 thriller “The Fugitive” (7 p.m., AMC), based on a popular 1963 TV series, itself based on the real-life 1954 trial and conviction of Dr. Sam Sheppard.

Getting in the spirit on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Oscar gets organized on “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox).

A Yuletide break on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC, rerun).

Setting the right dial tone on “Pivoting” (8:30 p.m., Fox).

Cult choiceA widow (Gene Tierney) falls for the ghost (Rex Harrison) of a ship’s captain who haunts her seaside cottage in the 1947 supernatural romance “The Ghost and Mrs. Muir” (8:45 p.m., TCM). An inspiration for a 1968-’70 sitcom starring Hope Lange and Edward Mulhare.

New on streaming“Big Nate” jumps from page to screen as Paramount+ launches a series based on the popular comic strip. “Nate” has appeared in daily newspapers since 1991 and has spawned several books about its sixth-grade protagonist’s active imagination and various adventures.

Now streaming on Crackle, “Inside the Black Box” offers a different spin on the celebrity interview. Hosted by actor Joe Morton and acting coach and producer Tracey Moore, “Box” invites actors to its Greenwich Village studio to interact with the hosts and ask questions of the guests, who will include actors, producers and musicians of color. The very first guest is television and Broadway star Phylicia Rashad.

“Young Wallander,” based on the character created by Swedish detective novelist Henning Mankell, enters season two on Netflix.

