TV highlights for Thursday, Feb. 3: Olympics coverage starts tonight

Although the Olympics opening ceremonies will not take place until Friday, NBC gets a prime-time head start with qualifying trials for the men’s and women’s moguls in freestyle skiing, the men’s short program and several figure skating events (7 p.m., NBC).

Due to the time differences, viewers will have to set their alarm clocks to watch the Beijing Opening Ceremonies (5:30 a.m., Friday) live.

The spectacle will be carried live on both NBC and the streaming platform Peacock, and will also be repeated in prime time on Friday.

Other highlightsCasual fans of “serious” or classical music can name many composers. But how many of them are women? The 2020 documentary “Sisters With Transistors” (5:30 p.m., Showtime) explores how developments in analog tape technology and digital synthesizers allowed female composers to bring the sounds in their head to the world, with an enormous and unheralded impact on the recording studio and film scores.

ABC News enters Black History Month with two documentaries: “Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising” (7 p.m., ABC) explores the role of Hollywood representation. Long considered the most overlooked demographic in both Hollywood and society, recent decades have seen Black women winning Oscars and taking leadership roles in front of and behind the camera.

“Soul of a Nation Presents: X/onerated: The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice” (8 p.m., ABC), profiles Muhammad Abdul Aziz, recently cleared of charges that he had participated in the murder of the Black Muslim leader. Now 84, Aziz spent more than half a century behind bars.

More “action” on “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” (7 p.m., Fox).

A mischief night tradition on “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Semi-famous shut-ins perform for the cameras on “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” (8 p.m., CBS).

Kat encourages Max’s creativity on “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox).

A favorite show remembered on “Pivoting” (8:30 p.m., Fox).

Mateo has explosive tales to spill on “Promised Land” (9 p.m., ABC, rerun).

Men from different backgrounds and regions bond over their shared devotion to their classic cars on “United We Drive” (9 p.m., FYI).

