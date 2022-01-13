TV highlights for Thursday, Jan. 13: 'Wolf Like Me' on Peacock

‘Wolf Like Me’ on Peacock

“Wolf Like Me” arrives on today on NBC’s streaming service Peacock. It may offer Josh Gad (“Frozen,” “The Book of Mormon”) his best TV role to date.

In this blend of tragedy, comedy and supernatural elements, Gad plays Gary, a widower trying to raise a surly 11-year-old who’s still grieving her mother. Life changes when their car is hit by Mary (Isla Fisher), who has a wonderful rapport with Gary’s troubled daughter.

Gad has too often been cast as the zany character. Here, he’s quite believable and engaging.

“Wolf,” like “Girls5Eva” and “We Are Lady Parts,” is another example of how Peacock has become a source of interesting and original comedies.

Tonight’s other highlightsMamie insists that her murdered son, Emmett Till, have an open-casket wake to publicly showcase the brutal nature of Jim Crow “justice” on “Women of the Movement” (7 p.m., ABC). The events are explored in documentary fashion on “Let the World See” (9 p.m., ABC).

A spy after hours on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS).

Sports betting can be murder on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC).

Cultural divides on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS).

Dating apps and spectral visitors on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS).

A boy vanishes after meeting a virtual “playmate” on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC).

A major milestone on “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox).

Gina’s sister visits on “B Positive” (8:30 p.m., CBS).

Amy is shaken by survivor’s guilt on “Pivoting” (8:30 p.m., Fox).

The new series “Taking the Stand” (9 p.m., A&E) examines court cases where the defendant has testified. First up: Jodi Arias.

A murder suspect may have brain trauma on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS).

Cyberterror shuts down the city on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC).

NEW ON STREAMING

John Cena stars in the title role of the HBO Max adaptation of “Peacemaker,” based on a DC property about a hero out to keep the peace, one knuckle sandwich at a time.

Now in its third season, the 10-episode reality series “Next Influencer” (streaming on Paramount+) showcases a competition between 10 social media mavens out to win a contract with something called “Awesomeness.”

CULT CHOICE

Ex-cons (Robert Blake and Scott Wilson) face justice for the slaying of a Kansas family in the 1967 adaptation of Truman Capote’s true-crime classic “In Cold Blood” (7 p.m., TCM).

