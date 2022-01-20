TV highlights for Thursday, Jan. 20: 'Single Drunk Female' debuts on Freeform

“Single Drunk Female” (9 and 9:30 p.m., Freeform) stars Sofia Black-D’Elia as 20-something alcoholic Sam, first seen self-sabotaging her enviable gig at a Manhattan media firm.

A violent altercation lands her in the criminal justice system, which sends her to an institution and then back home to the greater Boston area, under mother’s (Ally Sheedy, “The Breakfast Club”) roof. Sheedy does a great job playing a mom and widow who is both brazenly self-absorbed and absolutely exhausted by her daughter’s daunting problems.

Olivia’s lesson is that sobriety is hard work. And that’s the hard work of “Single,” a well-written series that begins with great promise.

Tonight’s other highlightsThe trial of Emmett’s killers comes to an end and sparks a social uprising on the finale of “Women of the Movement” (7 p.m., ABC).

Dembe glances back on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC).

Card sharks on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS).

An unquiet spirit scuttles the big launch on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS).

Randi finds Kat irksome on “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox).

A lawyer’s bold move on “B Positive” (8:30 p.m., CBS).

A boxer’s no-show in the ring exposes a web of secrets on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC).

Amy gets thrown off the mommy track on “Pivoting” (8:30 p.m., Fox).

Friends take opposite benches on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS).

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (9 p.m., TBS) returns for a seventh season.

“Let the World See” (9:30 p.m., ABC) recalls the Emmett Till murder case and its enduring legacy.

NEW ON STREAMINGStreaming on AMC+, “La Fortuna” stars Stanley Tucci (“The Devil Wears Prada”) as an international adventurer who plunders treasures from the ocean floor.

Sundance Now streams the second season of “Total Control,” starring Rachel Griffiths (“Six Feet Under,” “Muriel’s Wedding”) as a cool and slightly passive-aggressive Australian prime minister who mentors a new member of parliament.

Streaming on Paramount+, “The Marfa Tapes” follows Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and John Randall during the making of a Grammy-nominated album.

