TV highlights for Thursday, Jan. 27: ABC revisits mobster stories

ABC News feeds the public’s bottomless appetite for true crime with a return to old territory. “Truth and Lies: the Last Gangster” (7 p.m., ABC) serves up tales of the New York Gambino crime family and includes interviews with hit-man-turned-witness Sammy “The Bull” Gravano.

Archival interviews include clips of a 1997 sit-down between Diane Sawyer and Gravano. The hit man’s son also speaks, as does the son of the mob boss he betrayed, John Gotti.

Gravano explains how he and Gotti controlled sizable portions of the New York economy through political intimidation and threats of a more physical nature. We also hear from former police and FBI officials who brought down the Gambino crime family, and a man who turned crime mythology into television legend: Terence Winter, a writer and producer of “The Sopranos.”

Tonight’s other highlightsCampfire tales on “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” (7 p.m., Fox).

Taking a stab at neighborliness on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS).

Lessons learned on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS).

Only three spots remain on “Project Runway” (8 p.m., Bravo).

An organ donation brings a nervous patient and a live wire together on “B Positive” (8 and 8:30 p.m., CBS).

Finn and Phoebe make plans on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC).

The big four-oh on “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox).

Blind dates and roller skates on “Pivoting” (8:30 p.m., Fox).

“Fast Foodies” (9 p.m., TruTV) returns for a second season. For the uninitiated, it showcases three chefs who are challenged to re-create fast-food classics using novel ingredients and unusual approaches in front of a group of celebrity guests.

The fourth season of “grown-ish” (9 p.m., Freeform) resumes.

“Promised Land” (9 p.m., ABC, rerun) sets a melodrama at a California vineyard.

Cult choiceFaced with the choice between the glamorous daughter (Elizabeth Taylor) from a wealthy family and his dumpy, pregnant factory-working girlfriend (Shelley Winters), a handsome striver (Montgomery Clift) takes a homicidal shortcut in the 1951 drama “A Place in the Sun” (7 p.m., TCM).

New on streaming“Take Out With Lisa Ling” streams its first season on HBO Max. She interviews Asian Americans in every corner of America whose relatives and ancestors arrived in the United States and discovered that cooking traditional foods was among the only ways to maintain their connections to the countries and cultures they left behind.

