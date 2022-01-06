TV highlights for Thursday, Jan. 6: Fox reboots 'Joe Millionaire'

A revival of “Joe Millionaire,” “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” (7 p.m., Fox) follows a bevy of beauties as they “date” two Joes, not knowing which one is wealthy.

It’s hard to quite appreciate how goofy and popular the original “Joe” was back in 2003. A lot of it had to do with “Joe” himself, Evan Marriott, a seemingly nice and oversized doofus, an unscripted incarnation of Jethro Bodine from “The Beverly Hillbillies.”

Speaking of morbid nostalgia, “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” (7 p.m., MTV) is back with the official return of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS

A six-part limited series, “Women of the Movement” (7 p.m., ABC) recalls Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren), the mother of Emmett Till (Cedric Joe), a Black Chicago teenager whose brutal murder at the hands of white Mississippians helped spark the civil rights struggle in 1955. Well-produced and well-acted, “Women” raises a number of disturbing questions.

“Battlebots” (7 p.m., Discovery) enters a sixth season of mechanical mayhem.

“Live From the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later” (7 p.m., CNN) marks the first anniversary of the violent assault on the Capitol.

In the thick of things on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS).

Teacher’s pet on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS).

“Preserving Democracy: Pursuing a More Perfect Union” (8 p.m., PBS) surveys more than 200 years of American history.

Scaring up Sam’s mother on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS).

Jingle-bell hate crimes on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC).

Drew returns on “B Positive” (8:30 p.m., CBS).

Death by algorithm on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS).

