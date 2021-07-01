TV highlights for Thursday, July 1: 'Top Chef' and a 'Scrubs' reunion

Tonight's highlights include a "Top Chef" finale and a "Scrubs" reunion:
- On the same night that "Top Chef" (7 p.m., Bravo) concludes its 18th season, the news series "Top Chef Amateurs" (9:30 p.m., Bravo) premieres.
- Cookies set the agenda on the crafting competition "Making It" (7 p.m., NBC).
- An Air Force officer (Elvis Presley) asks his identical cousin to help convince his moonshining father to lease land to the military in the 1964 musical "Kissin' Cousins" (7 p.m., TCM). Another Elvis film "Double Trouble" (9 p.m., TCM) follows.
- A beetle has issues on "When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren" (7 p.m., ABC).
- Stars of a medical comedy (Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison) share stories of behind-the-scenes shenanigans while on a trip to find the series' taxidermied dog on "Back in Scrubs: Reunion Road Trip: (8 p.m., E!).
- Will Arnett hosts "Lego Masters" (8 p.m., Fox).
- Nashville stars perform some of their favorites around flickering embers on "CMT Campfire Sessions" (8 p.m., CMT).
- Rio shows some initiative on "Good Girls" (8 p.m., NBC).
NEW ON STREAMING
A fixture of lifestyle entertainment for some four decades gets a "new" series. And that's a good thing. Discovery+ streams the eight-episode instructional "Martha Gets Down and Dirty." She offers tips for preparing and maintaining garden beds from her estate in Bedford, N.Y. She also shares some decor ideas.