TV highlights for Thursday, July 15: A night of baseball and otters

NEW ON STREAMING

Nothing brings out manly violence and metaphor-laden narratives quite like a whaling expedition. Set in the middle of the 19th century and based on a novel by Ian McGuire, all five episodes of “The North Water” begin streaming today on AMC+. It’s dark, brooding and violent.

Inspired by the series from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the anthology “American Horror Stories” streams on Hulu and features familiar faces from the “Horror” ensemble.

New episodes of the stylish satire “Why Women Kill” stream on Paramount+ every Thursday.

The teen satire “Never Have I Ever” returns for a second season on Netflix.

