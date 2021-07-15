TV highlights for Thursday, July 15: A night of baseball and otters

Tonight’s TV highlights include crafts, baseball and otters:
Holiday crafts are the focus on “Making It” (7 p.m., NBC).
Jamie Foxx hosts the game show “Beat Shazam” (7 p.m., Fox).
A dirty cop is found with drugs on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW).
The Yankees host the Red Sox as Major League Baseball (7 p.m., ESPN) returns from the All-Star break.
Celebrating otter chaos on “When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren” (7 p.m., ABC).
Will Arnett hosts the Lego building competition “Lego Masters” (8 p.m., Fox).
Beth throws her hat into the ring on “Good Girls” (8 p.m., NBC).
A woman accused on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
“Dark Side of the ‘90s” (9 p.m., Viceland) explores the descent of TV talk from Phil Donahue to Jerry Springer, from informative conversation to trashy performance art tinged with violence.
CULT CHOICE
A Harlem drug dealer (Denzel Washington) finds enterprising ways to ship his product while pursued by a NYPD detective (Russell Crowe) in the 2007 drama “American Gangster” (4:20 p.m., VH1).
NEW ON STREAMING
Nothing brings out manly violence and metaphor-laden narratives quite like a whaling expedition. Set in the middle of the 19th century and based on a novel by Ian McGuire, all five episodes of “The North Water” begin streaming today on AMC+. It’s dark, brooding and violent.
Inspired by the series from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the anthology “American Horror Stories” streams on Hulu and features familiar faces from the “Horror” ensemble.
New episodes of the stylish satire “Why Women Kill” stream on Paramount+ every Thursday.
The teen satire “Never Have I Ever” returns for a second season on Netflix.