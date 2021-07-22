TV highlights for Thursday, July 22: 'Good Girls' signs off for good

Tonight’s TV highlights include the series finale of NBC’s “Good Girls” series and Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel:

On a new episode of “Walker” (7 p.m., The CW), our title character and Micki investigate a bomb threat at the school that targeted Liam and Stan. Meanwhile, Abeline and Bonham plan a vow renewal, and Trey’s mother comes for a visit.

Crafting some curb appeal on the competition “Making It” (7 p.m., NBC).

Will Arnett hosts “Lego Masters” (8 p.m., Fox, rerun).

On two episodes of “Good Girls” (NBC): a mission for the Secret Service (8 p.m.) and an unlikely alliance (9 p.m.). The second episode is the series finale.

After her grandmother’s death, a woman worries she will never regain her holiday spirit in the 2018 romance “Reunited at Christmas” (8 p.m., Hallmark).

In another holiday episode tonight: Indictments put a damper on the holiday spirit on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

NEW ON STREAMING