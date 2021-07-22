TV highlights for Thursday, July 22: 'Good Girls' signs off for good

Tonight’s TV highlights include the series finale of NBC’s “Good Girls” series and Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel:
On a new episode of “Walker” (7 p.m., The CW), our title character and Micki investigate a bomb threat at the school that targeted Liam and Stan. Meanwhile, Abeline and Bonham plan a vow renewal, and Trey’s mother comes for a visit.
Crafting some curb appeal on the competition “Making It” (7 p.m., NBC).
Will Arnett hosts “Lego Masters” (8 p.m., Fox, rerun).
On two episodes of “Good Girls” (NBC): a mission for the Secret Service (8 p.m.) and an unlikely alliance (9 p.m.). The second episode is the series finale.
After her grandmother’s death, a woman worries she will never regain her holiday spirit in the 2018 romance “Reunited at Christmas” (8 p.m., Hallmark).
In another holiday episode tonight: Indictments put a damper on the holiday spirit on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
NEW ON STREAMING
Gloriously strange, smart and artfully produced, “Ultra City Smiths” may be the summer’s best new series. It streams on AMC+ starting today.
A comedy stop-motion animation of baby dolls depicting characters in a hard-boiled film noir mystery, “Ultra” offers elaborately crafted sets, tiny, realistically tailored costumes, surreal situations and cinematic staging. Its half-hour episodes all but demand multiple viewings.
Ultra City is depicted as the meanest place in America, a metropolis where gangs of ‘tweens roam the streets dressed as toughs from “A Clockwork Orange,” or wearing masks of the 37th president to present themselves menacingly as “The Nixons.”
The elaborate mystery begins when the world’s richest man and mayoral candidate vanishes after going out for a pack of cigarettes. And he doesn’t even smoke!
CULT CHOICE
An actor’s (Matt Dillon) offhand Oscar night comment about his high school teacher (Kevin Kline) sends ripples through a Midwest town in the 1997 comedy “In & Out” (8 p.m., HBO 2), co-starring Tom Selleck and Joan Cusack.