TV highlights for Thursday, July 29: 'Behind the Music' is back

Paramount+ offers a wayback trip with the return of “Behind the Music,” the pop biography series that debuted in 1997. The series applied the “whatever happened to?” approach to musicians and bands. Milli Vanilli, “gone” for some seven years, inspired the very first “Behind the Music.” Over nearly 300 episodes, “Behind” has profiled stars from AC/DC to “Weird Al” Yankovic.

The 2021 reboot will premiere with a glance back at the careers of Ricky Martin and LL Cool J. New episodes will drop every Thursday night through Sept. 9, and will include Huey Lewis, Duran Duran and Fat Joe.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Women’s gymnastics, track and field and swimming events are showcased on 2020 Tokyo Olympics (7 p.m., NBC).

Teams build their rosters at the 2021 NBA Draft (7 p.m., ABC).

Paula Deen appears on a rerun of “MasterChef: Legends” (8 p.m., Fox). Kenosha resident Lexy Rogers is among the home cook competing this season.

A brash real estate developer discovers reasons to slow down with a small-town sheriff in the 2018 romance “Welcome to Christmas” (8 p.m., Hallmark).