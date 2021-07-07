 Skip to main content
TV highlights for Thursday, July 8: TV continues its recycling boom
Tune in Tonight

147845_1276_R2

Yara Shahidi stars in “Grown-ish,” which starts its fourth season July 8 on Freeform.

 Andrew Eccles

Creative recycling abounds on television. 

"ET Presents: 9021OMG! The Cast Tells All" (8 p.m., CW) offers a glance at the cast of the 2008 CW spinoff that ran for five seasons and offers insights from cast members. There have been six iterations of the "90210" concept, at least two featuring the same cast. 

"grown-ish" (7 p.m., Freeform) enters its fourth season, following the exploits of Zoey (Yara Shahidi), the eldest daughter from the ABC comedy "black-ish," as she embarks on college and independence.

One gets the sense that the world could only handle so much "ish." "mixed-ish," a prequel set in the 1980s, following Rainbow's hippie(ish) upbringing, was canceled after two seasons. "black-ish" was renewed for an eighth and final season.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Nick and Amy announce the biggest challenge yet on "Making It" (7 p.m., NBC).
  • "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (7 p.m., ABC) and "NBA Countdown" (7:30 p.m., ABC) anticipate the big game as the Milwaukee Bucks play the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the NBC Finals (8 p.m., ABC).
  • Rio irks Beth on "Good Girls" (8 p.m., NBC).
  • Predators of long standing share bites on "The Croc That Ate Jaws" (9 p.m., National Geographic).

CULT CHOICE

TCM continues its July salute to Elvis Presley with two musicals: "Viva Las Vegas" (7 p.m., TCM) and "Speedway" (9 p.m., TCM) co-starring Ann-Margret and Nancy Sinatra, respectively.

