TV highlights for Thursday, July 8: TV continues its recycling boom

Creative recycling abounds on television.

"ET Presents: 9021OMG! The Cast Tells All" (8 p.m., CW) offers a glance at the cast of the 2008 CW spinoff that ran for five seasons and offers insights from cast members. There have been six iterations of the "90210" concept, at least two featuring the same cast.

"grown-ish" (7 p.m., Freeform) enters its fourth season, following the exploits of Zoey (Yara Shahidi), the eldest daughter from the ABC comedy "black-ish," as she embarks on college and independence.

One gets the sense that the world could only handle so much "ish." "mixed-ish," a prequel set in the 1980s, following Rainbow's hippie(ish) upbringing, was canceled after two seasons. "black-ish" was renewed for an eighth and final season.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS