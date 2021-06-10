TV highlights for Thursday, June 10: Dwyane Wade hosts 'The Cube'

NBA star Dwyane Wade hosts "The Cube" (8 p.m., TBS). Based on the hit U.K. game show "Million Pound Cube," this becomes the latest iteration of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire."
On "Cube," competing teams of two will undertake feats of skill and intelligence while locked inside a plexiglass room. As you can imagine, that adds a level of discomfort to the proceedings.
- "Rebel" (8 and 9 p.m., ABC) concludes with back-to-back episodes, following "The Real Rebel: The Erin Brockovich Story" (7 p.m.).
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Michaela shepherds passengers through a deadly threat on the two-hour season finale of "Manifest" (7 p.m., NBC).
- Jamie Foxx hosts the game show "Beat Shazam" (7 p.m., Fox).
- Walker's past resurfaces on "Walker" (7 p.m., CW).
- Al loses contact with his family on "United States of Al" (7:30 p.m., CBS).
- Will Arnett hosts the building competition "Lego Masters" (8 p.m., Fox, rerun).
- Even witches need to relax on "Legacies" (8 p.m., CW).
- Cast members of the soap opera "All My Children" reflect on the series' 50th anniversary on "With All of My Children: Reunion Road Trip" (8 p.m., E!).
- Closing in on the River Killer on "Clarice" (9 p.m., CBS).
- "Dark Side of Football" (9 p.m., Viceland) recalls efforts to return the Cleveland Browns to NFL glory.
- With only their townhouse wall separating them, two women travel down a path of resentment and violence in the new installment of "Fear Thy Neighbor" (9 p.m., ID), titled "Sour Grapes."
NEW ON STREAMING
- Sundance Now begins streaming "Moloch," a six-part supernatural mystery. "Moloch" takes place in a coastal industrial city where wind turbines dot the horizon. Both gritty and futuristic, the town has a glass and steel train station called Utopia Towers, where a handsome young commuter rushes up an escalator before spontaneously bursting into flames. That will get your attention.
- Paramount+ streams "Infinite," a new thriller starring Mark Wahlberg as a mental patient whose repressed memories (or is that past lives?) involve espionage and derring-do vital to stopping a plot to end life as we know it. Rife with explosions and gunplay, this is the kind of film that would have had a theatrical release pre-COVID.