TV highlights for Thursday, June 17: Golf, game shows and Olympics trials

Tonight's TV highlights include golf, mini golf and U.S. Olympics trials:
- The 2021 U.S. Open golf championship (7 p.m., NBC).
- Putts and puns on two helpings of the extreme mini-golf competition "Holey Moley" (7 and 8 p.m., ABC).
- Clutter may be a manifestation of other issues on "Hot Mess House" (7 p.m., HGTV).
- It's time to clear the air on "Walker" (7 p.m., CW).
- Jamie Foxx hosts the game show "Beat Shazam" (7 p.m., Fox).
- An ever-recurring present allows a selfish weatherman (Bill Murray) endless chances to correct his flaws in the 1993 comedy "Groundhog Day" (7:15 p.m., Starz Encore).
- It's a doggone problem on "United States of Al" (7:30 p.m., CBS).
- Will Arnett hosts the Lego building competition "Lego Masters" (8 p.m., Fox, rerun).
- There's a hallucination that just won't quit on "Legacies" (8 p.m., CW).
- U.S. Olympics trials (9 p.m., NBC) features swimming finals.
- Hosted by Craig Ferguson, the game show "The Hustler" (9 p.m., ABC) features five contestants who answer a series of trivia questions. One of the contestants, however, is secretly designated as the Hustler beforehand and given the answers to all the questions.
- A rash act has consequences on "Clarice" (9 p.m., CBS).
NEW ON STREAMING
Battles over remembrance, interpretation, "cancellation" and censorship of history take center stage in the 2021 documentary "Civil War (Or, Who Do We Think We Are)," streaming today on Peacock. The film was begun in 2016 and meets with individuals north and south of the Mason-Dixon line to discuss the different ways the history of the Civil War has been taught and interpreted, commemorated and celebrated.
Skirmishes over historical interpretation and the content of textbooks is hardly new, or unique to the United States. There have been frequent protests and riots staged by Koreans and Chinese outraged by ways that Japanese teach (or don't teach) their students about World War II-era atrocities.
As we see in "Civil War" and in the frenzied hysteria over "Critical Race Theory" whipped up on Fox News and elsewhere, battles over the past aren't about history at all. They're about political power and who gets to be powerful enough to define "what really happened."