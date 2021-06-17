TV highlights for Thursday, June 17: Golf, game shows and Olympics trials

NEW ON STREAMING

Battles over remembrance, interpretation, "cancellation" and censorship of history take center stage in the 2021 documentary "Civil War (Or, Who Do We Think We Are)," streaming today on Peacock. The film was begun in 2016 and meets with individuals north and south of the Mason-Dixon line to discuss the different ways the history of the Civil War has been taught and interpreted, commemorated and celebrated.

Skirmishes over historical interpretation and the content of textbooks is hardly new, or unique to the United States. There have been frequent protests and riots staged by Koreans and Chinese outraged by ways that Japanese teach (or don't teach) their students about World War II-era atrocities.

As we see in "Civil War" and in the frenzied hysteria over "Critical Race Theory" whipped up on Fox News and elsewhere, battles over the past aren't about history at all. They're about political power and who gets to be powerful enough to define "what really happened."

