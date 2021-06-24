TV highlights for Thursday, June 24: 'Conan' signs off from TBS

George Washington made only one farewell address. After tonight’s “Conan” finale (9 p.m., TBS), Conan O’Brien will have made three.

A fixture of late-night television since 1993, when he was tapped to replace David Letterman on NBC, he left that network after hosting “The Tonight Show” for a brief time. Now, after 11 years on TBS, O’Brien will be moving to a new show on HBO Max. It will be interesting to see how he fares.

Streaming “talk shows” have had a rather rocky road. Netflix has experimented with and canceled a parade of chat shows, including Chelsea Handler’s eponymous series, “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj,” “The Break With Michelle Wolf” and “The Joel McHale Show.”

Conan O’Brien isn’t the only show migrating to streaming. “The Good Fight” returns for its fifth season on Paramount+. That’s also the streaming home for season two of “Evil,” a series that began on CBS, about a psychologist and skeptic (Katja Herbers) hired by the Catholic church to investigate supernatural phenomena.