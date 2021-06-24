TV highlights for Thursday, June 24: 'Conan' signs off from TBS

George Washington made only one farewell address. After tonight’s “Conan” finale (9 p.m., TBS), Conan O’Brien will have made three.
A fixture of late-night television since 1993, when he was tapped to replace David Letterman on NBC, he left that network after hosting “The Tonight Show” for a brief time. Now, after 11 years on TBS, O’Brien will be moving to a new show on HBO Max. It will be interesting to see how he fares.
Streaming “talk shows” have had a rather rocky road. Netflix has experimented with and canceled a parade of chat shows, including Chelsea Handler’s eponymous series, “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj,” “The Break With Michelle Wolf” and “The Joel McHale Show.”
Conan O’Brien isn’t the only show migrating to streaming. “The Good Fight” returns for its fifth season on Paramount+. That’s also the streaming home for season two of “Evil,” a series that began on CBS, about a psychologist and skeptic (Katja Herbers) hired by the Catholic church to investigate supernatural phenomena.
There was some talk that “Clarice” (9 p.m., CBS), ending its first season tonight, would be following those series to Paramount+. No official announcements have been made.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
The comedy craft contest “Making It” (7 p.m., NBC) enters its third season.
An acclaimed actress looks at the light side of the animal kingdom on “When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren” (7 p.m., ABC).
Jamie Foxx hosts the game show “Beat Shazam” (7 p.m., Fox).
Well-deserved help arrives on the season finale of “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS).
On two episodes of “Good Girls” (NBC): Rio’s grip tightens (8 p.m.); untraceable bills (9 p.m.).