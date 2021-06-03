TV highlights for Thursday, June 3: 'Lady Parts' streaming on Peacock

Imported from the U.K. and streaming on NBC’s Peacock, “We Are Lady Parts” is a silly romantic comedy about a punk band formed by Muslim girls in an unfashionable section of London.

The scariest member (Lucie Shorthouse) of the group doesn’t play any instrument. She chain-smokes beneath a burqa and manages the band. The girls know they are missing a certain something, so they search for a lead guitarist. This leads them to Amina (Anjana Vasan), a geeky science student. She’s deeply romantic and looking for Mr. Right.

“Parts” is the second comedy after “Girls5Eva” to arrive on Peacock with wit, intelligence and audacity. Both are essentially about an ensemble of very different women defying cultural expectations. And in their own different ways, both shows are rather infectious.

It’s curious to note that after debuting such lackluster comedies as “Kenan” and “Young Rock” this spring, NBC won’t have any comedies at all on its fall 2021 schedule. Gotta make room for more “Law & Order” spin-offs!

