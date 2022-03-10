TV highlights for Thursday, March 10: 'Law & Order' has kidnapping story

Tonight’s TV highlights include a “ripped from the headlines” episode of the rebooted “Law & Order” and an epic war movie:

An influencer’s kidnapping lights up the internet on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC).

All will be revealed on “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” (7 p.m., Fox).

A man sets himself on fire on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC).

Featuring an all-star cast, the 1962 war epic “The Longest Day” (7 p.m., TCM) recalls D-Day, June 6, 1944.

Meemaw gets a windfall on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS).

Art hides out from his doctors on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS).

Dr. Hamilton’s big day arrives on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC).

Gina weighs her options on the season finale of “B Positive” (8 p.m., CBS).

Benson uncovers a pervy campus secret society on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC).

Jay’s sister pops in on “Ghosts” (8:30 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Colleen’s posthumous birthday brings the ladies together on the season finale of “Pivoting” (8:30 p.m., Fox).

A key witness can’t leave the house on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS).

Cult choiceJames Franco stars in the 2013 fantasy “Oz the Great and Powerful” (4:30 p.m., Syfy), directed by Sam Raimi. A supporting cast includes Mila Kunis, Rachel Weisz, Michelle Williams, Zach Braff, Bill Cobbs and Joey King.

New on streamingNot made available for review, the comedy series “Bust Down” streams on Peacock starting today. Produced in part by Lorne Michaels of “SNL,” it stars Chris Redd, who has been on that live comedy showcase since 2017.

The meager press material made available for “Bust” describes the cast as four employees working for a casino located somewhere just east of nowhere, trying to improve their station and status with a series of get-rich schemes and bold ideas, all of them bad.

