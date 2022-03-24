TV highlights for Thursday, March 24: 'Atlanta' returns for 3rd season

After a considerable hiatus, “Atlanta” (9 p.m., FX) returns for a third season. Donald Glover stars as Earn, a brilliant but scattered Princeton dropout who rebounds as the manager for his cousin, rapper Paper Boi (Bryan Tyree Henry). With Paper Boi’s career in full swing, they find themselves on tour in Europe, where social awkwardness arising from cultural and racial assumptions has a different accent.

Tonight’s season opener takes place closer to Atlanta and is smart, funny, painful, insightful and terrifying — in equal measure.

Tonight’s other highlights2022 NCAA Basketball Tournament action includes Arkansas vs. Gonzaga (6 p.m., CBS) and Texas Tech vs. Duke (8:30 p.m., CBS).

Toe-tagging a tech tycoon on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC).

Fifteen competitors remain on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox).

Help for Cordell on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW).

A candy factory conflagration on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC).

Richard wonders if he has what it takes for surgery on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC).

The death of a working girl on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC).

Twice the fun on “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox).

Ride sharing on “Welcome to Flatch” (8:30 p.m., Fox).

Mom drops by on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC).

New on streamingStreaming on Discovery+, “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed” takes a three-part look at the international organization that gained attention when its New York outlet attracted throngs of young people and celebrities. Carl Lentz, the tattooed senior pastor of the New York branch, behaved like a rock star and attracted young, rootless New Yorkers in search of fellowship and community.

This is hardly the first tale of a slick evangelist exposed for hypocrisy and excess. “Hillsong” is filled with stories of former faithful who left after feeling used and abused and blamed for not doing enough for the Hillsong “brand.”

Streaming today on Hulu, an ABC News report called “Have You Seen This Man?” recalls the remarkable story of John Ruffo, a pudgy, bald computer nerd who absconded with $353 million in a 1998 bank fraud and has remained one of the world’s most sought-after fugitives ever since.

Loosely based on a popular game, the sci-fi series “Halo” begins streaming on Paramount+.

Filmmakers discuss the scenes that help define their movies in the docuseries “One Perfect Shot,” streaming on HBO Max.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0