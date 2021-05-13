 Skip to main content
TV highlights for Thursday, May 13: 'Mom' signs off after 8 seasons
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Thursday, May 13: 'Mom' signs off after 8 seasons

Allison Janney in Mom

Bonnie (Allison Janney, above) gains a new outlook on her sobriety on the series finale of “Mom,” airing Thursday night at 8 on CBS.

 CBS Photo

Tonight's TV highlights include the series final of the sitcom "Mom" on CBS and a WNBA documentary about life in the "bubble" last season:

  • Heartache on "Young Sheldon" (7 p.m., CBS).
  • Ben is deceived on "Manifest" (7 p.m., NBC).
  • Sticker shock on "United States of Al" (7:30 p.m., CBS).
  • Bonnie takes stock on the series finale of "Mom" (8 p.m., CBS).
  • A dangerous trio of femme fatales hoodwinks men on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (8 p.m., NBC).
  • Mandy feels left out on "Last Man Standing" (8 p.m., Fox).
  • ESPN Films presents "144" (8 p.m., ESPN), a documentary look at the 2020 WNBA season conducted under quarantined circumstances.
  • Puppet satire on "Let's Be Real" (8:30 p.m., Fox).
  • Gina needs her own place on "B Positive" (8:30 p.m., CBS).
  • Big Pharma kills on "Clarice" (9 p.m., CBS).
  • Stabler's botched bust bites back on "Law & Order: Organized Crime" (9 p.m., NBC).
  • Helen faces a crisis on "Rebel" (9 p.m., ABC).

NEW ON STREAMING

  • What do you get when you blend SpaceX, the privatization of celestial travel and the showmanship of Evel Knievel? Discovery+ streams "Homemade Astronauts," profiling a group of DIY Wernher von Brauns out to lift themselves to the edge of space via rockets, balloons and other gadgetry cobbled together in backyards and funded by ever-expanding credit card debt.
  • A 17th-century plague and witch hunt offer the backdrop to the 2020 shocker "The Reckoning," streaming today on Shudder.
  • Jean Smart stars in "Hacks," streaming today on HBO Max. Smart plays Deborah Vance, a veteran Las Vegas. But when management finds her act growing stale, they bring in a young writer, Ava (Hannah Einbinder), to punch up her jokes. 
