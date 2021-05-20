TV Highlights for Thursday, May 20: 'Last Man Standing' ends its run

The final episode of “Last Man Standing” (8 p.m., Fox), starring Tim Allen, airs tonight.
Not to give too much away, but in the finale, somebody steals Mike’s lovingly restored truck. The writers turn this into a “wink-wink” metaphor for their sitcom being “stolen” from them. Then Mike goes on a rant about “makers and takers,” and how the people who took his truck “want something for nothing” before citing a Ronald Reagan speech about being bloodied but unbowed.
Gee whiz, Mike, I mean Tim, between “Home Improvement” and “Last Man,” you got to spend the better part of 15 years creating nearly 400 episodes of two popular sitcoms. That makes you a lucky guy.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSBen confronts his own health problems on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC).
Dating options dwindle on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS).
A juvenile offender goes free on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC).
Tough times for an expectant mother’s grandpa on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC).
Political puppets on “Let’s Be Real” (7:30 p.m., Fox).
The FBI confronts a crackpot militia on “Clarice” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
A former sales rep might testify against his old company on “Rebel” (9 p.m., ABC).
Richie gets comfortable with the family business on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC).
CULT CHOICE
A Big Sur free spirit (Liz Taylor) woos a buttoned-down principal (Richard Burton) away from his wife (Eva Marie Saint) in the 1965 melodrama “The Sandpiper” (8:30 p.m., TCM), directed by Vincente Minnelli.