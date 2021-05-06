TV highlights for Thursday, May 6: Peacock's 'Girls5eva' is silly fun

Peacock’s ‘Girls5eva’ is silly fun

Here’s something you don’t see every day — a network comedy that’s actually funny. Only it’s not on any network. Peacock streams “Girls5eva,” a silly sendup of pop music, fame and women of a certain age.

Back in the late 1990s, Girls5eva were poised for superstardom. But after one hit, they disbanded and went their separate ways. When a rapper named Lil Stinker samples their ancient track on his new hit, they are thrust once again into the spotlight.

Sara Bareilles stars as sensible Dawn; Busy Philipps is Summer, a dumb blonde; Gloria (Paula Pell) is a glum dentist; and Wickie (Renee Elise Goldsberry) puts on a brave front as a huge success with her own fashion line. Ashley (Ashley Park), the fifth 5, died in a bizarre accident but appears in flashbacks.

Tina Fey serves as an executive producer, and the series has the “30 Rock” torch. The writing offers brisk, sharp and consistently clever takes on pop culture for viewers who grew up in the shadow of Y2K, hanging chads, 9/11, Blackberry devices and the Bush years. It’s smart, daring and silly at the same time.

