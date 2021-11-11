TV highlights for Thursday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day programming on TV

The History Channel commemorates Veterans Day with "Hidden Heroes: The Nisei Soldiers of WWII" (7 p.m., History). The term "Nisei" referred to second-generation Japanese-American citizens, those born and raised in the United States.

The 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor by Japan sparked resentment toward the Japanese in the United States, culminating in the internment of thousands of law-abiding Japanese citizens.

Despite this, thousands of Nisei volunteered to fight in the U.S. military. "Heroes" offers interviews with authors and experts on the period as well as first-person accounts from World War II veterans.

In other Veterans Day observations, TCM devotes 24 hours to films about soldiers and veterans, including "The Dirty Dozen" (2:30 p.m., TCM), "Paths of Glory" (5:15 p.m., TCM) and "The Best Years of Our Lives" (7 p.m., TCM).

Director Roland Emmerich assembled a huge cast for his 2019 epic "Midway" (6 p.m., Paramount), recalling the 1942 Naval battle.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The Dolphins and Ravens meet in NFL football (7 p.m., Fox).

Missy's questions rock the congregation on "Young Sheldon" (7 p.m., CBS).

A blast shatters a neighborhood on "Station 19" (7 p.m., ABC).

Wondering what might-have-been with a now-famous boyfriend becomes a cosmic do-over in the 2021 romance "Next Stop, Christmas" (7 p.m., Hallmark).

On "The United States of Al" (7:30 p.m., CBS), Riley contends with disabilities while preparing to gather with some fellow veterans.

Flower's radical past emerges on "Ghosts" (8 p.m., CBS).

An explosion fills the ER on "Grey's Anatomy" (8 p.m., ABC).

Missing sisters on a haunted highway on "Big Sky" (9 p.m., ABC).

