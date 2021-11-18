TV highlights for Thursday, Nov. 18: Music, football and Thanksgiving episodes

“Music Box” (7 p.m., HBO) recalls the 1995 release of Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill.”

On a similar theme, the 2021 documentary “Under the Volcano” (8 p.m., Showtime) recalls AIR Studios, a state-of-the-art music recording facility established in 1979 on the island of Montserrat. AIR Studios offered a tropical refuge for artists from the Police to the Rolling Stones until the 1995 eruption of a nearby volcano left much of the island devastated.

Tonight’s other highlightsThe Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots meet in NFL football action (7 p.m., Fox).

Giving thanks on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC).

Flirting with engineering on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS).

Military secrets on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC).

Suspicious minds on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW).

A chat with the faculty on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS).

It’s time for some ghostly Dungeons & Dragon games on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS).

Turkey and sides on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC).

Malpractice charges on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS).

Attacking coke kingpins on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC).

Cult choiceCollege students run wild at a posh resort in the 1963 frolic “Palm Springs Weekend” (5 p.m., TCM). The cast includes Troy Donahue, Stefanie Powers, Jerry Van Dyke, Connie Stevens and Robert Conrad.

New on streamingThe haunting Italian miniseries “Anna” makes its streaming debut on AMC+. Based on a dystopian novel written in 2015, “Anna” imagines an epidemic that kills adults, leaving only children behind, who scour a ruined world for food and supplies, knowing they, too, will succumb when they reach puberty.

Anna Maxwell Martin (“Bleak House”) and Rachael Stirling (“Tipping the Velvet”) star in the mystery “Hollington Drive,” streaming on Sundance Now. A “perfect” suburb descends into rumors and finger-pointing after a 10-year-old child vanishes.

Streaming on Hulu, the three-episode series “The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For” explores one of the best-known brands of the early 2000s. The pop culture phenomenon was so hot it had to collapse under the weight of backstabbing, fraud and even murder.

