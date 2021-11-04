TV highlights for Thursday, Nov. 4: Sing along with Queen songs

Darren Criss hosts "The Queen Family Singalong" (7 p.m., ABC), featuring performances of classic Queen songs by Adam Lambert, Derek Hough, Alexander Jean, Fall Out Boy, Jimmie Allen, JoJo Siwa, Orianthi, OneRepublic and Pentatonix.
This is the fourth "Singalong" on ABC, a tradition that began with the "The Disney Family Singalong" in April 2020, at the start of COVID lockdown and featured performers singing songs from classic animated musicals from the safety of their own homes.
Presumably, this special will continue the tradition of inviting viewers to "follow the bouncing ball" and sing along with the scrolling lyrics.
- For viewers who would rather watch a dramatic 2018 biopic about Queen rather than sing along, there's "Bohemian Rhapsody" (9:30 p.m., FX). Rami Malek's portrayal of the late Freddie Mercury earned him a Best Actor Oscar.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- The Indianapolis Colts host the New York Jets in NFL Football action (7 p.m., Fox, NFL, Amazon Prime).
- George finds himself in an awkward place on "Young Sheldon" (7 p.m., CBS).
- A reunion for Red on "The Blacklist" (7 p.m., NBC).
- The dating game on "United States of Al" (7:30 p.m., CBS).
- Floral patterns loom large on "Project Runway" (8 p.m., Bravo).
- Pete's living wife harbors a ghastly secret on "Ghosts" (8 p.m., CBS).
- A question of fitness on "Bull" (9 p.m., CBS).
- Fear becomes Reggie's Achilles heel on "Law & Order: Organized Crime" (9 p.m., NBC).
NEW ON STREAMING
- On Hulu, the four-part series "Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition" begins. Host Padma Lakshmi travels across America visiting various ethnic enclaves and immigrant communities to explore their takes on holiday culinary traditions.
- Halloween may be over, but the horror movies continue on Shudder. Tonight brings "Dead & Beautiful," a 2021 horror satire about rich and wretched youth who are turned into vampires after a particularly debauched night.
- Streaming on Discovery+, "Space Titans" looks back at the past year, when tech billionaires either went to the edge of outer space or sent celebrity surrogates like William Shatner into highly publicized suborbital flights.