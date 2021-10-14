TV highlights for Thursday, Oct. 14: 'Project Runway' debuts 19th season

‘Project Runway’ debuts 19th season “Project Runway” (8 p.m., Bravo) returns for its 19th season. It’s pretty much business as usual, as a gaggle of brash talent is set to work by judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth and mentor Christian Siriano.
It’s not nice to say “Runway” lost its mojo when mentor Tim Gunn and host Heidi Klum left for “Making the Cut,” a similar series streaming on Amazon Prime, but it would be correct.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
The Philadelphia Eagles host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL (7 p.m., Fox) action.
Seattle sizzles on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC).
Riley becomes a difficult partner on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS).
Dr. Montgomery returns on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC).
On “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC) the arrest of sibling influencers blows up social media.
“Shark Tank” meets QVC on “America’s Big Deal” (8 p.m., USA). Entrepreneurs pitch their products, which viewers can buy through One Platform Commerce@NBCU. The contestant with the most sales gets a deal with a major retailer.
Bull’s feelings get in the way on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS).
Tubb overflows with advice on “Big Sky” (9 p.m., ABC).
Nandor tries to give up the life of the undead on “What We Do in the Shadows” (9 p.m., FX).
CULT CHOICE
It’s been 30 years since the premiere of the 1991 coming-of-age drama “Boyz N the Hood” (8 p.m., BET), starring Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr., Morris Chestnut, Laurence Fishburne, Nia Long, Regina King and Angela Bassett. John Singleton was nominated for a Best Director and Best Screenplay Oscar. He died in 2019.