TV highlights for Thursday, Oct. 14: 'Project Runway' debuts 19th season

‘Project Runway’ debuts 19th season “Project Runway” (8 p.m., Bravo) returns for its 19th season. It’s pretty much business as usual, as a gaggle of brash talent is set to work by judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth and mentor Christian Siriano.





It’s not nice to say “Runway” lost its mojo when mentor Tim Gunn and host Heidi Klum left for “Making the Cut,” a similar series streaming on Amazon Prime, but it would be correct.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL (7 p.m., Fox) action.

Seattle sizzles on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC).

Riley becomes a difficult partner on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS).

Dr. Montgomery returns on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC).

On “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC) the arrest of sibling influencers blows up social media.