TV highlights for Thursday, Oct. 21: TV turns to football and crime dramas

TV turns to football and crime
dramas
Tonight’s TV highlights include NFL football and plenty of crime procedurals:
Season nine of “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC) picks up two years after Elizabeth’s death.
The Broncos and Browns meet in NFL football (7 p.m., Fox, NFL, Amazon Prime) action.
George upsets the apple cart on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS).
Years before they became stars of hit CBS series, Red Skelton and Lucille Ball starred in the 1943 comedy “Du Barry Was a Lady” (7 p.m., TCM).
Matchmaking on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS).
Courting the neighbors on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS).
A reputation to save on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC).
Addison’s patient endures complications on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC).
A true-crime docuseries poisons the jury pool on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS).
A politician complicates matters on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC).
An unexpected encounter on “Big Sky” (9 p.m., ABC).
CULT CHOICE
Veterans of esteemed motion pictures, Gregory Peck (“To Kill a Mockingbird”) and Lee Remick (“The Days of Wine and Roses”) probably had no idea that the 1976 shocker “The Omen” (8:30 p.m., AMC) would rank among the biggest box office hits of their careers. A remake of “The Omen” (6 p.m., AMC) was released in 2006.
NEW ON STREAMING
Streaming on Hulu, the new six-part series “The Next Thing You Eat,” explores the ways that technology has already changed and is in the process of revolutionizing the food industry.
The holiday-themed baking competition special “Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween” streams on Peacock. Three teams of bakers and confectioners compete to win the chance to cater for the odd pop culture power couple.
Released recently in theaters, the 2021 documentary “Introducing Selma Blair” streams on Discovery+, beginning today. In it, the popular star of “Legally Blonde” and “Cruel Intentions” discusses her life since receiving a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 2018.