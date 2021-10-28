TV highlights for Thursday, Oct. 28: 'Tis the season for Halloween stories

Tonight's schedule leans heavily on Halloween stories, including the 1996 film "The Craft" (5:30 p.m., Freeform) and the cult hit "Hocus Pocus" (8 p.m., Freeform).
Movie offerings can seem more like a trip to a costume shop, hence "Zombieland: Double Tap" (7 p.m., FX), "Wonder Woman 1984" (5:25 p.m., HBO Signature), "Ant-Man" (6:30 p.m., Syfy), "Hotel Transylvania 2" (7 p.m., TNT) and "The Amazing Spider-Man" (9 p.m., TNT).
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- A kidnapper exposes the task force's weak spots on "The Blacklist" (7 p.m., NBC).
- The gang enters a haunted motel in the 2013 special "Toy Story of Terror" (7 p.m., ABC).
- Meemaw's vice on "Young Sheldon" (7 p.m., CBS).
- The Arizona Cardinals host the Green Bay Packers in NFL Football (7:20 p.m., Fox, NFL, Amazon Prime).
- A period of adjustment on "United States of Al" (7:30 p.m., CBS).
- Devil's night on "Ghosts" (8 p.m., CBS).
- A single juror holds the key on "Bull" (9 p.m., CBS).
- A time to reflect and mourn on the season finale of "What We Do in the Shadows" (9 p.m., FX).
