 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV highlights for Thursday, Oct. 28: 'Tis the season for Halloween stories
0 Comments
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Thursday, Oct. 28: 'Tis the season for Halloween stories

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's schedule leans heavily on Halloween stories, including the 1996 film "The Craft" (5:30 p.m., Freeform) and the cult hit "Hocus Pocus" (8 p.m., Freeform).

Movie offerings can seem more like a trip to a costume shop, hence "Zombieland: Double Tap" (7 p.m., FX), "Wonder Woman 1984" (5:25 p.m., HBO Signature), "Ant-Man" (6:30 p.m., Syfy), "Hotel Transylvania 2" (7 p.m., TNT) and "The Amazing Spider-Man" (9 p.m., TNT).

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

  • A kidnapper exposes the task force's weak spots on "The Blacklist" (7 p.m., NBC).
  • The gang enters a haunted motel in the 2013 special "Toy Story of Terror" (7 p.m., ABC).
  • Meemaw's vice on "Young Sheldon" (7 p.m., CBS). 
  • The Arizona Cardinals host the Green Bay Packers in NFL Football (7:20 p.m., Fox, NFL, Amazon Prime).
  • A period of adjustment on "United States of Al" (7:30 p.m., CBS).
  • Devil's night on "Ghosts" (8 p.m., CBS).
  • A single juror holds the key on "Bull" (9 p.m., CBS).
  • A time to reflect and mourn on the season finale of "What We Do in the Shadows" (9 p.m., FX).

CULT CHOICE

In the 2019 comedy shocker "Benny Loves You" (7 p.m., TMC), a young man grieving the sudden loss of his parents throws out his childhood possessions, only to discover that one plush toy has homicidal tendencies. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert