TV highlights for Thursday, Oct. 7: 'Ghosts' has a fun premise

‘Ghosts’ has a fun premise “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS) is so simple, familiar and obvious, it just might work.





City dwellers Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) find their lives upended when Sam inherits a manor.

They worry that there’s got to be a catch. There are several. The place is haunted by apparitions from every age, a collection of historical and ethnic stereotypes worthy of a “Simpsons” bowling team.

Asher Grodman is given the most lines as Trevor, the ghost of a hard-partying yuppie. Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) is a Viking. Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza) represents bygone tribes, while Flower (Sheila Carrasco) is a zonked-out hippie who died while trying to “befriend” a bear. Pete (Richie Moriarty) is a cheerful Scout leader dispatched by an arrow through the neck. Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) is a jazz age diva, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) was the dowager of the house, and Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) was a Revolutionary War soldier.

“Ghosts” gets going after a near-fatal fall sends Samantha into a coma. Upon returning to the house, she can now see the other inhabitants, inviting a form of slapstick comedy dating back to “Topper” and “Blithe Spirit.”