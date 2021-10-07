TV highlights for Thursday, Oct. 7: 'Ghosts' has a fun premise

‘Ghosts’ has a fun premise “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS) is so simple, familiar and obvious, it just might work.
City dwellers Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) find their lives upended when Sam inherits a manor.
They worry that there’s got to be a catch. There are several. The place is haunted by apparitions from every age, a collection of historical and ethnic stereotypes worthy of a “Simpsons” bowling team.
Asher Grodman is given the most lines as Trevor, the ghost of a hard-partying yuppie. Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) is a Viking. Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza) represents bygone tribes, while Flower (Sheila Carrasco) is a zonked-out hippie who died while trying to “befriend” a bear. Pete (Richie Moriarty) is a cheerful Scout leader dispatched by an arrow through the neck. Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) is a jazz age diva, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) was the dowager of the house, and Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) was a Revolutionary War soldier.
“Ghosts” gets going after a near-fatal fall sends Samantha into a coma. Upon returning to the house, she can now see the other inhabitants, inviting a form of slapstick comedy dating back to “Topper” and “Blithe Spirit.”
Tonight’s other highlightsThe Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams in NFL football (7 p.m., Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime).
Bad news on the season premiere of “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS).
Andy and Sullivan spar on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC).
Meredith turns to Amelia on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC).
The fall of Kabul puts Al’s sister in peril on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS).
The gang searches for Bull’s kidnapped daughter on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS).
NEW ON STREAMING
The new Peacock mystery “One of Us Is Lying” turns “The Breakfast Club” into a murder mystery when five teen types enter detention and only four survive. Three episodes stream today.
CULT CHOICE
Three theatrical producers (Groucho, Chico and Harpo Marx) run up their hotel bills in the 1938 comedy “Room Service” (10:30 p.m., TCM).